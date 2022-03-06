Two women arrested for manhandling police officers over ‘same husband’

Accused create ruckus inside the police station premises

Two women were arrested for manhandling a sub-inspector and breaking another officer’s mobile phone inside a police station in Rohini on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Alka and Hemlata, both 29 years old..

According to the police, one Mahesh Barwa was brought to south Rohini police station on Friday evening for investigation in connection with a case. He was later arrested for misbehaving with the police personnel.

The two women, both claiming to be Barwa’s wives, came to the police station to get him released. “Both of them created a ruckus, manhandled a sub-inspector and tore his uniform. They also broke the mobile phone of another sub-inspector when he tried to make a video of the assault,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

The police said a case was registered under sections of the IPC and the accused were arrested.