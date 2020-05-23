Two women activists held over riots

Two women with Pinjra Tod, women’s rights collective, have been arrested in connection with north-east riots, the police said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that the women have been identified as Natasha and Divyangana. “The women were protesting at Jafrabad metro station and incited violence. They were also a part of several sit-in protests,” the officer said.

The Delhi Police have made over 1,300 arrests in connection with north-east riots so far.