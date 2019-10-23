Two-wheeler used in double murder recovered

A two-wheeler used in the commissioning of murders of a financier and his associate in Rohini has been recovered, the police said on Tuesday.

The victims — financier Amit Hooda of Rohini and his associate-cum-help Nikhil Gulati — went missing and a case of kidnapping was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station following a complaint from Amit’s brother Jaideep.

Jaideep had told the police that Amit had given ₹6-7 lakh to one Naveen and he suspects Naveen’s involvement in the disappearance of the two. Sections of murder were added to the case after their bodies were found in a drain in KN Katju Marg on October 19.

Investigations revealed that Amit had taken possession of the car of the accused after he failed to return the money. Amit had reportedly told him that he would return the vehicle after he clears the dues.

Meanwhile, the accused called Amit to a location on the pretext of returning ₹2.5 lakh on October 14. He along with Gulati went there but the two were shot dead.

DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said: “Three persons were found to be involved in the murders. One person identified as Anthony Bagher was arrested on Monday while the prime accused Naveen is absconding. Another associate is also at large. A two-wheeler used by the accused was recovered and the car, which Amit had taken possession of, was also recovered,” Mr. Sharma said.

Officials said that teams are conducting raids to nab others.