Two wanted in shoot-out case arrested

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested two persons wanted in a case of shoot-out in Subzi Mandi area and seized two automatic pistols with eight live cartridges from them.

According to DCP (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh, the accused have been identified as Ashok alias Pushkar and Vikas Khari. The DCP said that both of them were already wanted in a case of shoot-out where they had fired upon a person and stabbed a few of his family members in a gang rivalry, and that they had not surrendered to jail authorities even after their interim bail had ended.

After the police received a tip-off that both of them were in Paschim Vihar on December 15, a trap was laid and the accused were nabbed, the officer said.