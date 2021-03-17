Two wanted in murder cases nabbed

A 27-year-old criminal and his accomplice have been arrested from Jaipur for their alleged involvement in several murder and attempt to murder cases, the police said on Tuesday.
DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said the accused have been identified as Priyawart, a criminal, and Rohit (23), both from Katewada. A reward of ₹2 lakh was announced on the arrest of Priyawrat.
Priyawrat is a close associate of gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, who is suspected to have left India.
The two accused were involved in the murder of a Civil Defence Volunteer on March 7. The victim was abducted while on duty and shot dead with over 25 bullets pumped in his body. They were also involved in the murder of a Chhawla financier on February 21 and double murder of their rival, and a passers-by in December last year in Narela.
The two had also allegedly killed a liquor baron in Sonipat in October last year. They were involved in 15 cases, including six cases of murder and attempt to murder, the police added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath