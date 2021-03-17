Two wanted in murder cases nabbed

A 27-year-old criminal and his accomplice have been arrested from Jaipur for their alleged involvement in several murder and attempt to murder cases, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said the accused have been identified as Priyawart, a criminal, and Rohit (23), both from Katewada. A reward of ₹2 lakh was announced on the arrest of Priyawrat.

Priyawrat is a close associate of gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, who is suspected to have left India.

The two accused were involved in the murder of a Civil Defence Volunteer on March 7. The victim was abducted while on duty and shot dead with over 25 bullets pumped in his body. They were also involved in the murder of a Chhawla financier on February 21 and double murder of their rival, and a passers-by in December last year in Narela.

The two had also allegedly killed a liquor baron in Sonipat in October last year. They were involved in 15 cases, including six cases of murder and attempt to murder, the police added.