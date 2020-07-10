Two wanted criminals arrested

New Delhi

10 July 2020

They were involved in four shootout cases in the city: police

Two persons, wanted in four cases of shootouts here, have been arrested, the police said on Friday.

The accused — Krishan (25) and Rahul alias Danda (24) — are both from SangamVihar, they said.

Krishan, a sharp-shooter of gangster Prince Tewatia, was wanted in two cases of shootouts in Delhi. Rahul was also wanted in two separate cases of shootouts.

“On Thursday, the police got a tip-off that Krishan would come near the ridge area behind Batra Hospital to meet his accomplice Rahul at 1 p.m. Thereafter, a trap was laid and the accused were apprehended,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

Two pistols and six live cartridges were recovered from the accused, he said. Krishan allegedly told the police that on June 1, as per directions of Tewatia, his four accomplises went to Hanuman Chowk, Wazirabad and fired at a shopkeeper. One Rakesh Chauhan who was injured in the incident, was not the target, Mr. Kushwah.

There was a land dispute between one Rambir Singh and Ajeet, both from Village Jagatpur, Wazirabad. Ajeet is an associate of Tewatia.

The actual target was Rambir, said an officer. Chauhan, who is Rambir’s tenant, succumbed to injuries eight days later, the DCP added. Rahul said on November 28, 2019, he, along with his three accomplices, had fired at the residence of a businessman in Karol Bagh on the directions of one Mahesh and Atta-ur-Rehman — both were lodged in Mandoli Jail at that time — in order to extort money, Mr. Kushwash added.

Rahul and his accomplices had demanded ₹20,00,000 from the victim. When the victim refused, they fired at his residence, he said.

On June 12, Rahul and his accomplice had fired at the clinic of a doctor in Sangam Vihar over a personal issue, they said.

Krishan was previously been involved in 11 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, riots, robbery, hurt, Arms Act, police added.