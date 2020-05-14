Two virtual courts launched to settle traffic challans

Supreme Court Judge Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday inaugurated two virtual courts here for online settling of challans for traffic violations captured through cameras installed across Delhi.

The inauguration was held virtually through videoconferencing in the presence of Justice D.N. Patel, the Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi and other judges of the High Court.

The Delhi traffic police has in position 389 cameras across Delhi to digitally capture traffic violations, including overspeeding and red light-jumping.

The digital challans captured by the cameras will be sent in a digital form to the virtual courts, which will be manned by the officers of Metropolitan Magistrate-rank.

The court, as per Section 208 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, will issue special summons to the violator via her/his mobile phone. Once a violator receives intimation on her/his mobile phone, she/he would have the option to either contest the summons or pay by visiting the web portal, https://vcourts.gov.in.

In case the violator decides not to contest and pleads guilty, she/he will pay the requisite minimum fine through online mode on the day and the time of her/his choosing within the stipulated period.

The two new virtual courts will be an addition to the first virtual court in the country, which was established in the Capital on July 26 last year.

7,30,789 challans

The existing virtual court dealt digitally with “on-spot traffic challans” generated by the Delhi Traffic Police by the E-Challan application developed by the National Informatics Centre. The court has disposed of 7,30,789 challans resulting in the online collection of fine amounting to ₹89.41 crore as on May 07.