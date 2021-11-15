Two Ugandan nationals with over 12 kg of heroin arrested

Narcotic was concealed in false bottom of check-in luggage

Customs officers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested two Ugandan nationals and seized 12.9 kg of heroin worth ₹90 crore from their possession.

Officials said on Sunday that the two women, who had arrived from Nairobi in Kenya, were arrested on the intervening night of November 12 and 13.

“The smugglers had passed through several jurisdictions, including Uganda, Kenya and India, before being intercepted. The heroin was concealed in the false bottom of their check-in luggage,” the officials said.

The officials said that the baggage of the two passengers was sniffed by the dog squad of the Customs, which indicated the presence of narcotic substance.

“On detailed search and questioning, the two admitted to have brought the heroine by concealing it in the specially made cavities beneath the fake layer of fibre-plastic base on both sides of their check-in suitcases,” they said.

One of the women revealed that she was introduced to a Kenyan national who had promised her money in exchange of delivery of certain goods in Delhi following which she travelled to Nairobi from Kampala by road. There, the Kenyan handed over a bag to her which was to be delivered in Delhi and also provided tickets and certain documents to cover her visit as a medical tourist.

“She was supposed to deliver the goods to a person who would contact her on exit,” the officials said.