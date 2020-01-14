Two-time MLA Ram Singh Netaji, son of Mahabal Mishra join AAP

Congress leader and former MLA Ram Singh Netaji and Vinay Kumar Mishra, son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra and a few other Congress leaders have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, said senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

Addressing a press conference, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “We are welcoming them to the party with open hearts. And I am sure that a day will come when two crore people of Delhi will become members of AAP. That day is not too far.”

Mr. Netaji was twice an MLA — once as a BSP candidate and the second time as an Independent after which he joined the Congress. “I have joined AAP as a worker and not for a ticket. I have resigned from the Congress along with my followers,” he told the media.

Mr. Mishra fought the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections from Palam on a Congress ticket. “I have resigned from the Congress. AAP will decide whether I will fight the upcoming elections or not,” he told The Hindu.

Also, Congress leader Deepu Chaudhary and many others formally joined AAP and were inducted into the party.

‘No other choice’

“There used to be only two major political parties in Delhi — the BJP and Congress. People were fed up of the politics of both these parties because they did not deliver on promises made and having no other choice, voted them alternately. But then five years ago, the people of Delhi initiated a new phase of self-determination in politics and set an example for the rest of India — when a fledgling party, comprising common people, offered hope and managed to win 67 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, almost reducing existing political powers to a naught,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He said whether supporters of the BJP or the Congress or any other party, AAP has gained a place for itself in every heart because of its sincerity.

“AAP has managed to touch and transform their lives with the work it has done and this time they will vote for AAP, irrespective of personal party affiliation,” he added.