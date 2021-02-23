Two-time Cong. councillor Vikas Tonk joins AAP

‘AAP expanding for several months’

AAP senior leader and party in-charge of municipal corporations, Durgesh Pathak, on Monday said that Vikas Tonk, a two-time councillor of Congress, has joined the party.

“AAP has been expanding in a significant way for the past several months. Looking into the development work and the government policies of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, people from various fields, irrespective of their affiliations, are joining AAP. Today, a very renowned face from Civil Lines and Chandni Chowk Vidhan Sabha, Vikas Tonk, is joining our party. He was a two-time Congress councillor,” said Mr. Pathak.

Mr. Tonk said that he joined AAP taking into consideration the work done by the Delhi government.

“I am hopeful that our party will become stronger after his [Tonk] joining. We all will work shoulder-to-shoulder. In the last six years, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has established a model of development,” Mr. Pathak added.

The by-election in five seats of the municipal corporations is slated to be held on February 28.