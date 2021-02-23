Two-time Cong. councillor Vikas Tonk joins AAP

AAP senior leader and party in-charge of municipal corporations, Durgesh Pathak, on Monday said that Vikas Tonk, a two-time councillor of Congress, has joined the party.
“AAP has been expanding in a significant way for the past several months. Looking into the development work and the government policies of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, people from various fields, irrespective of their affiliations, are joining AAP. Today, a very renowned face from Civil Lines and Chandni Chowk Vidhan Sabha, Vikas Tonk, is joining our party. He was a two-time Congress councillor,” said Mr. Pathak.
Mr. Tonk said that he joined AAP taking into consideration the work done by the Delhi government.
“I am hopeful that our party will become stronger after his [Tonk] joining. We all will work shoulder-to-shoulder. In the last six years, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has established a model of development,” Mr. Pathak added.
The by-election in five seats of the municipal corporations is slated to be held on February 28.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath