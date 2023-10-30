ADVERTISEMENT

Two thrashed for shouting slogans near mosque in Nand Nagri

October 30, 2023 02:07 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - New Delhi

Duo was on its way join Valmiki Jayanti procession but not following assigned route: DCP (North East)

The Hindu Bureau

Two men on their way to join a Valmiki Jayanti procession on Saturday evening were allegedly thrashed for shouting slogans near a mosque in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri, the police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said the victims, Ankit and Sidhu, were admitted to GTB Hospital. A case has been filed and efforts are on to identify the accused, he added.

The DCP said the two were among 10-12 people took a route different from the one assigned to join the procession and drove their motorcycles through a mosque in Nand Nagri’s E block while shouting slogans.

Most of them escaped, but Ankit and Sidhu were intercepted by a group of men, who thrashed the duo in the ensuing scuffle and damaged their motorcycles, he added.

“The altercation was not connected with the procession, which concluded peacefully some time later. It was covered by two Inspector-level officers and local police was deployed all over the area. There were no motorcycles in the procession, all participants were either on foot,” Mr. Tirkey said.

