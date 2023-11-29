ADVERTISEMENT

Two thrashed for objecting to loud music

November 29, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two Gurugram-based men were allegedly assaulted by a group of people for asking them to lower the volume of music playing in their car near the IGI Airport here, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 23 around 5 a.m. in Aerocity.

The two men parked their car near a hotel and started talking. A group of men in another car parked nearby were playing loud music. When the complainants asked them to lower the volume, they were hit, according to the FIR.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The group of men got offended when we asked them to lower the music volume. They even abused us and hit us before they ran away from the spot,” one of the victims told the police.

A case under IPC Sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) and has been registered.

“The accused will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer of the IGI Airport police station said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US