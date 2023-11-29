HamberMenu
Two thrashed for objecting to loud music

November 29, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two Gurugram-based men were allegedly assaulted by a group of people for asking them to lower the volume of music playing in their car near the IGI Airport here, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 23 around 5 a.m. in Aerocity.

The two men parked their car near a hotel and started talking. A group of men in another car parked nearby were playing loud music. When the complainants asked them to lower the volume, they were hit, according to the FIR.

“The group of men got offended when we asked them to lower the music volume. They even abused us and hit us before they ran away from the spot,” one of the victims told the police.

A case under IPC Sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) and has been registered.

“The accused will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer of the IGI Airport police station said.

