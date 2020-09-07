Delhi

Two terror suspects held following exchange of fire

Two suspected members of banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International have been arrested following a brief exchange of fire in north-west Delhi, the police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh (41) and Kulwant Singh (39), both residents of Ludhiana, the police said. They were also wanted in some cases in Punjab. They are supporters of Khalistan movement and were planning to execute targeted killings in various States in northern India on the directions of Pakistani ISI sponsored Khalistani leaders, DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. Bhupender is part of two pro-Pakistan-related public groups – ‘Pakistan Zindabad Khalistan Zindabad’ and ‘Defenders of Pakistan’.

