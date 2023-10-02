Two teens stab youth to death with screwdriver

October 02, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - New Delhi

Two teenagers allegedly stabbed an 18-year youth to death with a screwdriver following an altercation over a petty issue in north-east Delhi’s Welcome area, the police said on Sunday.

The police have apprehended the accused, both aged 15.

The police said the incident took place at Janta Mazdoor Colony in the Welcome area on Saturday. The dead has been identified as Kashif.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said Kashif had threatened the accused with a screwdriver.

“A scuffle broke out between them and one of the accused managed to snatch the screwdriver from Kashif and stabbed him,” the DCP said.

Kashif sustained two deep wounds in his chest and was taken to Jag Pravesh Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries

The accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Mr. Tirkey said. The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 34 and 302. The screwdriver used in the crime has also been recovered, the police added.

