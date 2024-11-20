Two teens killed in road accident in Delhi

Two bike-borne teenagers were killed after they were hit by an unknown vehicle near Signature Bridge in north-east Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Abdul Raziq and Bakhtiyar Kaki, both students of Jamia Hamdard University.

The police said they died due to severe during injuries they suffered during the incident on Monday morning.

They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared on arrival.

An officer said all possible angles being investigated. Currently, the police are trying to identify the vehicle involved in the crime.

A case under BNS Sections 106(1) (death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) has been registered.

