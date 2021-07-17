Two suppliers held with drugs worth ₹50 lakh

NEW DELHI

One was an electrician-turned-peddler

A 56-year-old electrician-turned-drug supplier was arrested along with his Uttar Pradesh-based accomplice for allegedly supplying heroin in Delhi, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Ghanshyam, a resident of Peeragarhi village in Delhi, and Parvez Alam (23), a resident of Badayun in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

“Police received information that Ghanshyam would be supplying heroin to someone near his home in Peeragarhi. Thereafter, a trap was laid and he was apprehended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Police seized 200 grams of heroin from Ghanshyam and 100 grams of it and one bike from Parvez. The seized drug is worth over ₹50 lakh in the international market, they added.

Sold shop

During interrogation, Ghanshyam disclosed that he is a drug addict. He came in contact with a local person who led him to heroin consumption by inducing that it increases physical power. He started consuming heroin and soon became a drug addict. He had to sell his shop due to his addiction and his marriage could not be solemnised due to his addiction.

In a state of unemployment and poverty, he came to Delhi with the help of his friend but his addiction to drugs continued. He became so much addicted to drugs that he left all the work. His desperation for drugs made him search for leftover drugs or packets in parks and he got in touch with a Badayun-based drug supplier Parvez, who offered him incentives for supplying drugs to Delhi.