Two succumb to COVID-19 in city

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that two people who had tested positive for COVID-19 after being evacuated from the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Nizamuddin died. This takes the count of people who have died due to the disease in the Capital to four.

Mr. Kejriwal said that out of the 2,346 people evacuated from the Tablighi Jamaat centre, 108 have tested positive for COVID-19 and warned that the numbers may shoot up in the Capital in the coming days as the government has decided to test 536 more people who were evacuated and admitted in the hospital.

The Chief Minister added that a total of 2,943 people have been quarantined by the government out of which 1,810 are from the markaz (centre) at Nizamuddin and 1,133 are travellers. As many as 21,307 people, he said, have been advised home quarantine, he said.

Speaking about the government’s plans to ensure that nobody is hungry in the city due to the shutdown of non-essential services, Mr. Kejriwal said, over six lakh people were provided lunch and dinner for free on Wednesday at various hunger relief centres set up by the government. He said that the government has the capacity to scale it up to 10 lakh meals, if the need arises. He added that efforts are being made to open more camps so that people do not have to walk too far to get food.

Mr. Kejriwal said that for the past couple of days, he had been receiving requests from drivers of public transport vehicles to provide some assistance to them to deal with the lockdown.

Financial assistance

The Chief Minister announced that the government would provide a financial assistance of ₹5,000 to each driver of public service vehicles like autorickshaws, taxis, e-rickshaws, Gramin Sewa vehicles, RTVs and other such vehicles that could not ply due to the lockdown. However, He added that it would take a while for the money to reach them as the government did not have their bank account numbers on record and was trying to work out a solution.