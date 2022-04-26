Two students injured after portion of room ceiling collapses

FIR registered; house owner denies any construction issue

FIR registered; house owner denies any construction issue

Two students were injured when a portion of a room ceiling collapsed in Vijayanagar Double Storey area near Model Town on Monday, the police said.

Sukanya, 22, a Delhi University student, sustained injuries on her shoulder while her 26-year-old cousin was suffered injuries on her back and fractured her leg.

Water leakage

Jahnu Bordoloi, 27, who was present inside the room said that a portion adjacent to the ceiling fan collapsed and fell on the students. Sukanya said that there had been a persisting issue because of water leakage and it had been brought to the owner’s notice. The owner, however, said that the issue had been fixed long ago.

The incident brings to light the issue of scarcity of hostels in Delhi University which has forced students to pay exorbitant sums for rented accommodations, many of which are in a dilapidated condition.

Prabhanshu Kumar, Investigating Officer (Model Town) said that a wall was built over the ceiling and the police were ascertaining whether it was the strong winds or faulty construction that caused the incident.

An FIR has been registered in the case under Section 288 and 377, and action is being taken.

‘Act of God’

The owner said that the house was over 15 years old and called the incident “an act of God” as there was nothing wrong with the construction. He refused to comment on the multiple complaints made by the tenants about the ceiling.

The owner was in favour of negotiation and asked the students not to file a police complaint, said Sukanya. She also added that the owner was reluctant to compensate for expenses and later used provocative statements against them.