Two strangle 22-year-old to death, dump his body in sewer

Two men were arrested for killing a 22-year-old man after one of the accused found out that the deceased allegedly had relations with his girlfriend, Delhi police officers said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sitaram Suthar, 21, a carpenter, and Sanjay, 22, who worked as a computer assistant with a share broker in Kolkata. Police said the two dumped the victim’s body, which was recovered on Tuesday, in a sewer in Delhi Cantonment.

Officers said that on October 22, a man filed a complaint that his son Manish, who worked at a mobile accessories shop in Gaffar Market, had been missing since the previous evening. The complainant also said that Manish’s car had been found abandoned in Dhaula Kuan with blood stains on the rear seat.

Subsequently, efforts to trace Manish began and analysis of his call detail record revealed that he was in constant touch with two persons in Churu, Rajasthan. Police raided their residences, from where Sanjay and Suthar were taken into custody.

During interrogation, Sanjay revealed that his girlfriend had introduced him to Manish. “Sanjay said Manish earlier had a close relationship with the woman. He was displeased and wanted Manish to stop contacting her,” said DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan. When Manish continued to stay in touch with the woman, Sanjay planned to kill him with help from an associate, she added.

On October 21, Sanjay contacted Manish, asking him to meet at Karol Bagh. He also called Suthar, his neighbourhood friend. “After reaching Karol Bagh, the two accused offered him some alcohol. They then asked him to delete photos of Sanjay’s girlfriend from his mobile but he refused, following which they strangled him to death,” the DCP said.