Two stabbed to death in separate incidents in Delhi

The police said that the deceased, identified as one Balram, was stabbed multiple times in his abdomen, chest, legs and hands. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Several juveniles arrested, investigation on

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of men after an altercation in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area on Monday evening, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Tushar, was stabbed at Block-16 in Trilokpuri, the police said. A senior officer said that by the time the police were informed about the incident and reached the spot, Tushar had already been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police said that a case under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC has been registered, the police said.

During investigation, five persons, all of them juveniles, have been identified of which three have been apprehended. According to the initial probe, both the deceased and his assailants knew each other. They had an altercation over some issue, following which, Tushar was stabbed, said DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap.

In a similar incident, a 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of his brother by their neighbor and his associates, following a quarrel in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area.

Four men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended in connection with the incident. The police said that the deceased, identified as one Balram, was stabbed multiple times in his abdomen, chest, legs and hands.

The incident took place on Monday night when a quarrel broke out between Balram and his neighbor Bunty, following which, Bunty and his associates attacked Balram with knives and also fired upon him, the police said.

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that before a police team reached the spot, Balram was shifted to ABG Hospital, where he was declared dead. A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC has been registered.