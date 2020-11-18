Two stabbed in Azadpur

Two men arrested, say police

An 18-year-old youth and his friend were stabbed allegedly by a group of men in north-west Delhi’s Azadpur, the police said on Tuesday. Two of the accused have been arrested.

The incident was captured on CCTV. The injured have been identified as Shivam and Mohit, both from Azadpur. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital and are stable.

The victims were allegedly attacked following an altercation on Diwali over sitting on a seat at a park.

The police said the CCTV footage shows a man being attacked by a group. After being stabbed and thrashed, he is dragged to a narrow bylane, and when his friend tries to save him, he also gets stabbed.

An officer said passers-by can be seen as mute spectators in the video.