Two stab man to death after being told not to drink liquor

New Delhi

17 November 2020 00:41 IST

A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two men after the former scolded them for eating and drinking near his residence in Jahangirpuri, the police said on Monday.

The deceased identified as Rajesh runs an eatery near his residence, they said.

According to police, the incident took place on late Sunday after a quarrel broke out between Rajesh and two other men when he scolded them for eating and consuming alcohol near his residence.

Advertising

Advertising

The quarrel escalated and one of them took out a knife and stabbed Rajesh before fleeing from the spot.

The injured Rajesh was then rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he died during the course of treatment, a senior police officer said.

The officer said that even on earlier occasions, the victim and the accused duo have quarrelled over the same matter but despite being warned by him, the two men continued their activities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Vijayanta Arya said “We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and arrested two men in connection with the incident.”

CCTV cameras at the crime scene was examined and the two accused — Rajkumar (22) and Deepak (23), were subsequently arrested, the officer said.

“The accused disclosed that they used to eat and drink near the victim’s house and for this reason, the victim used to scold them. The last two days, the victim had also beaten them up,” the DCP said.

The weapon of offence (knife) was also recovered from the spot, the police said, adding further investigation is under way.