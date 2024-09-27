Two snatchers arrested in west Delhi after bike chase

Two men, who have been accused in several cases of snatching in west Delhi, were arrested by the police on Thursday after a motorbike chase. There was an exchange of fire between both parties during the chase, as a result of which, the two men were shot in their legs.

DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said the snatchers, identified as Vikas and Ramesh, are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police have seized their firearms, the motorbike and a dagger.

Several instances of snatching were recorded across west Delhi in the past few weeks. The victims reported that two bike-borne men had snatched their gold ornaments after threatening them with a dagger. The incidents reportedly occurred either early in the morning or late at night.

“Considering the sensitivity of the incidents, multiple teams of the police stations and operations unit were put on the task of nabbing them,” the DCP said.

Police personnel dressed in civil clothes were deployed at vulnerable places and probable escape routes and asked to follow, stop, and check suspicious bikes, he added.

Around 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, one such bike was spotted and chased by a police team in Punjabi Bagh. The suspected bike was overtaken by the police in Khyala and asked to stop, the DCP said. In an effort to escape, both the accused fired at the police.

In self-defence, the police shot at the accused’s’ legs to injure them.

Both men were found to have a criminal record, the DCP said.