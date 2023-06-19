Two sisters shot dead near high-security area in R.K. Puram, police arrest three

June 19, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Two women were shot dead in R.K. Puram’s Ambedkar Basti by a group of 10-15 assailants on Sunday morning, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Pinky, 30, and Jyoti, 29. Pinky was a mother of two, while Jyoti had three children.

Three men have been arrested and further inquiry is under way, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in a lane near a high-security area that houses offices of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Director-General (CRPF), Customs Department and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, among others.

The crime sparked a war of words between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP. Taking to Twitter, the CM said the national capital would have been safer had the law and order been in control of the elected dispensation instead of the Lieutenant-Governor. In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana accused the CM of politicising the tragedy.

Accused owed ₹10,000

The three arrested — Arjun, Michael, and Dev — have been booked under IPC sections pertaining to murder, the officer said.

He added that the accused knew the deceased’s brother, Lalit, and had borrowed ₹10,000 from him a while ago, which he had been asking them to return.

“Yesterday [Saturday], he spoke to them and requested the money again. Following this, the accused persons attacked him,” the officer added.

The deceased’s sister-in-law, Anita, said around 10-15 men barged into their house around 3 a.m. on Sunday and threatened to take Mr. Lalit away.

“Pinky and Jyoti were pleading with the assailants not to take him away when they shot at both,” Ms. Anita said.

‘Police came late’

She added that Jyoti had informed a beat officer as soon as the assailants reached their door, but no police team showed up for an hour. However, DCP (South West) Manoj C. said that there was no delay in the police’s response.

“A police team arrived at the spot and found that neighbours and family members had shifted the women to Safdarjung Hospital. The victims were alive when they reached the hospital but later succumbed to their injuries,” the officer said.

