ADVERTISEMENT

Two sisters attack ex-DSP, family

Published - November 04, 2024 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two sisters armed with a knife barged into the apartment of a former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), attacking him and his family members following a dispute over honking in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave, the police said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place on Saturday night at Anekant Apartments when Ashok Kumar, a former DSP and cancer patient, requested the women to refrain from honking.

Some society residents who tried to intervene also sustained minor injuries. They also damaged flowerpots kept in the apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have arrested both sisters — Bhavya Jain, 23, and Charvi Jain, 21, — in a case of attempt to murder.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Held after chase’

The officer said both sisters tried to flee in their car when the police reached the spot. They were held after a chase during which they hit a two-wheeler rider and dragged his scooter for some metres. They also broke through the barrier at the society gate.

The police said the two sisters were earlier involved in a similar incident when they took a security guard hostage in September this year. They were booked for wrongful confinement and causing injury. A non-bailable warrant was also issued against them by the court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US