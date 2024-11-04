GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two sisters attack ex-DSP, family

Published - November 04, 2024 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two sisters armed with a knife barged into the apartment of a former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), attacking him and his family members following a dispute over honking in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night at Anekant Apartments when Ashok Kumar, a former DSP and cancer patient, requested the women to refrain from honking.

Some society residents who tried to intervene also sustained minor injuries. They also damaged flowerpots kept in the apartment.

The police have arrested both sisters — Bhavya Jain, 23, and Charvi Jain, 21, — in a case of attempt to murder.

‘Held after chase’

The officer said both sisters tried to flee in their car when the police reached the spot. They were held after a chase during which they hit a two-wheeler rider and dragged his scooter for some metres. They also broke through the barrier at the society gate.

The police said the two sisters were earlier involved in a similar incident when they took a security guard hostage in September this year. They were booked for wrongful confinement and causing injury. A non-bailable warrant was also issued against them by the court.

Published - November 04, 2024 01:04 am IST

