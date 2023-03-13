Two siblings killed in three days in suspected stray dog attacks near Vasant Kunj

March 13, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

A family living in a slum near Vasant Kunj lost two sons, who were allegedly mauled to death by stray dogs in a nearby forest in the span of three days.

The mutilated body of Anand, 7, was found on Friday and Aditya, 5, died after being attacked by dogs on Sunday, the police said.

They added that both boys died in a forest near their shanty in Rangpuri Pahari Basti.

An officer said the police launched a search operation as soon as they were informed about Anand’s disappearance on Friday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., a team found the boy’s body in the forest with multiple injuries, prima facie caused by animal bites.

Neighbours and local residents told the police that stray dogs, which often attack goats and pigs in the area, may have been responsible.

On Sunday, around 8 a.m., Aditya died under similar circumstances. The police said that the five-year-old, accompanied by a cousin, had gone to relieve himself in the forest. After leaving Aditya unattended for a while, the cousin returned only to find him injured and surrounded by stray dogs.

Sub-Inspector Mahender of the Vasant Kunj police station, who was incidentally in the jungle investigating Anand’s death, ran to the spot after hearing the commotion. He shooed the dogs away and took Aditya to the Indian Spinal Injury Center nearby, but the boy was declared brought dead.

The post-mortem examination of both the boys has been conducted and further action will be taken based on the report, the police said.

Sushma, the mother of the boys, told The Hindu she had moved to the Capital from Prayagraj eight months ago. After moving to Delhi, she started living with her sister in the slum. She soon secured a job in a nearby beauty parlour and also admitted her children to a school.

“My husband is mentally unstable. My sister in Delhi asked me to come here so that I can give my children a better life. Had I known this would happen, I would have never come to Delhi,” the wailing mother said.

Local politicians and activists came to her residence to assure any help, but Sushma said that now her focus is her only surviving child, nine-year-old Ansh. She said, “I don’t want anything. My children were everything to me. Will I be able to get my kids back with money?”