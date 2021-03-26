Two shoot-outs in a day rock national capital

Criminal escapes from police custody after gun battle at hospital

A wanted criminal of infamous Gogi gang escaped from police custody following a shoot-out in broad daylight inside the premises of GTB Hospital in east Delhi on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

The shoot-out took place around 12.30 p.m. when the third battalion of Delhi Police was taking gangster Kuldeep alias Fajja to the hospital for treatment in the OPD, a senior police officer said.

“[In the] rear of the main building of the hospital, five persons arrived in a car and a motorcycle and fired at the third battalion of the police in an attempt to get the accused released from police custody,” he said.

One assailant dead

During the encounter, one assailant died on the spot and one sustained injuries, while one was caught by the police. The remaining accused, including Kuldeep, fled, the police said.

The accused, who died during the incident, has been identified as Ravi, while the injured has been identified as Anikesh, the police said, adding that they both are in the age group of 25 to 28.

According to the police, the accused persons threw chilli powder on the security personnel and later started firing. The policemen fired in retaliation.

“Kuldeep was lodged in Mandoli Jail and was brought to the GTB Hospital for a check-up. After he was checked by the doctors at the OPD, security personnel were taking him back to the police vehicle. Meanwhile, the assailants started firing. Kuldeep took advantage of it and managed to flee,” Joint Commissioner of Police (east) Alok Kumar said.

The accused used Gate no. 7 of the hospital to escape. They snatched a motorbike from a person outside the hospital and fled, the police said.

Kuldeep was arrested from Gurugram by Delhi Police Special Cell in March 2020.