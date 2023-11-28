HamberMenu
Two sharpshooters of Arsh Dalla gang held, were instructed to kill Punjabi singer

November 28, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari

The police on Monday said they have arrested two sharpshooters of the criminal group linked to gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dalla, after an exchange of fire in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar.

Three other operatives of the gang were also arrested on their disclosures, the police added.

Those arrested were identified as Rajpreet Singh, 25; Virender Singh, 22; Sachin Bhati; Arpit; and Susheel Pradhan.

The police said they were instructed to kill Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, after a failed attempt in October.

Arshdeep Singh Dalla, alias Arsh Dalla, was designated as an “individual terrorist” by the government of India in January this year.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Canada-based Dalla has a reputation for generating funds and providing logistical support to gangsters and criminals.

He is associated with the proscribed group Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and was close to its chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down outside a gurdwara in Canada’s British Columbia province on June 18 this year.

Nijjar’s killing has resulted in a full-blown diplomatic row between Canada and India.

The police suspected that Dalla is planning some major terror strikes in the Delhi-NCR area.

They arrested his sharpshooters Rajpreet and Virender on Sunday after receiving information that they were coming towards the Noida link road leading to the Akshardham temple in Mayur Vihar around 11 p.m. to collect money and illegal weapons, Special CP (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal said.

They were stopped but they fired on police teams, an officer said.

“Two rounds hit the bullet-proof jackets of the police personnel. In self-defence, and to stop the accused from escaping, the police fired on them. One of them sustained a bullet injury in his right leg,” the officer added.

In total, the accused fired five rounds.

Mr. Dhaliwal said they were also asked by Dalla to extort money from Kavinder Chaudhary, a BJP leader based in Haridwar’s Manglaur.

“They are residing in Delhi-NCR to carry out terror strikes and target killings. Under the directions of Dalla, they procured sophisticated weapons and ammunition with explosives,” he added.

Mr. Dhaliwal said Rajpreet and Virender were in constant touch with Dalla.

They had earlier murdered one Paramjit Singh to avenge the killing of Dalla’s brother, the officer said.

They had also tried to kill Punjabi singer Elly Mangat and notorious Punjab criminal Navdeep Chatta, he said.

The other three provided logistics to help them execute their plans, the police said.

