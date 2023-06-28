HamberMenu
Two sentenced to 20 years jail for gang-raping

June 28, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The court sentenced two men to 20 years in jail for gang-raping a Nigerian woman. 

The court sentenced two men to 20 years in jail for gang-raping a Nigerian woman.  | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

:

Penetration is sufficient to prove the offence of rape and the absence of semen traces does not falsify the victim’s claim, the Delhi High Court said while sentencing two men to 20 years in jail for gang-raping a Nigerian woman. A Bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Poonam A. Bamba also reduced the jail term of the two men from 30 years to 20 years, noting that one of them is unmarried while the other has to look after his children. The possibility of their reformation cannot be ruled out, the court said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of June 18-19, 2014, when the woman was returning from a friend’s party in Janakpuri. While she was looking for an auto, a car stopped by and the two accused bundled her into it.

