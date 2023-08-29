Two schoolboys sexually abused at summer camp; classmates apprehended

August 29, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

Two boys were allegedly sexually assaulted by their classmates during a summer camp organised by their school in north-west Delhi’s Rohini, the police said on Monday. They said the incident took place in April this year.

The victims, both aged 13, complained to the police against their classmates on Saturday. A police officer said four of the victims’ classmates had been apprehended and produced before a Child Welfare Committee.

‘Asked to keep mum’

The victims’ parents on Monday staged a protest at the Delhi government school, accusing its management of trying to hush up the matter.

The mother of one of the victims said her son had been sexually assaulted for months, including once in the school toilet.

She alleged that her son had reached out to two teachers at the school. “I reached out to several teachers, including the principal. However, they told me they were not aware of the incident,” she said.

The Delhi government, in a statement, termed the incident tragic and said an inquiry committee has been set up.

It promised stringent action against members of the school staff if found guilty of not reporting the incident to the authorities despite knowing about it.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “We have sought details of the action taken report against the school principal and teachers, and have asked if a case has been registered under the POCSO Act for not reporting the matter to the authorities.”

The BJP, meanwhile, demanded the resignation of Education Minister Atishi and said the role of the school authorities should be probed.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “The incident exposes the kind of education being imparted in Delhi government schools.”

