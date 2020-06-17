Two RPF personnel held for raping minor girl

Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables were arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in the Capital, the police said on Wednesday.
The teenager, who used to work as a domestic help in east Delhi, left the house on Friday and reached the New Delhi railway station to go back to her home in Ranchi, according to the police. She was allegedly lured by the two RPF personnel on the pretext of helping her to board a train to Jharkhand, the police said.
The suspects took her to a secluded place from the station, gave her some sedative substance and later raped her, an officer said, adding that the two dropped her near the Old Delhi station.
Case registered
Later, a policeman noticed the girl and took her to the Kotwali police station where a case under relevant sections was registered after she narrated the story, the officer said.
During investigation, CCTV footage of the area was analysed and the two were arrested on Monday, the police said. The statement of victim under CrPC 164 has been recorded. The case is under probe, the police said.
