Two robbed at gunpoint in two separate incidents

While two juveniles were apprehended in first case, no arrest made in second case

In two separate incidents, victims were robbed at gunpoint in the city, said police on Wednesday.

In the first case, Pintu Kumar (18), a resident of Jahangirpuri, was choked allegedly by a boy while his accomplice snatched his mobile phone in north-west Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, the police said. The two accused are juveniles and have been apprehended, they added. The victim said he had come to Wazirpur Industrial area in Ashok Vihar on Tuesday in search of a job.

A CCTV footage of the incident that emerged on a social media platform showed the man being attacked by the boy while he was walking with a mobile phone. Just as the boy caught hold of the victim’s neck from behind, his accomplice came from behind and snatched his mobile phone. Later, the two boys were seen fleeing on foot as the victim fell on the road.

A case was registered and two teams were formed to nab the culprits. Based on the CCTV footage, the accused were identified following which raids were conducted at different locations and the two juveniles were apprehended, said Usha Rangnani, DCP (North West).

Snatchers on bike

In another incident of snatching, a 35-year-old man, Archit, was targeted by two-bike borne men in Shahadra. A video of the incident that surfaced on a social media shows the man being attacked by the accused men wearing helmets who arrived on a motorcycle. They robbed his gold chain at gunpoint. When the victim raised an alarm, the accused pointed a pistol at his mother. They pushed her and snatched her chain as well, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning, when the victim, Archit, was returning home from gym on his motorcycle. Soon after the incident, they fled from the spot, he said.

“We have registered a case under sections of robbery and Arms Act. CCTV cameras are being scanned to identify them. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused,” he added.