Two private bank employees drown in flooded underpass in Haryana’s Faridabad

A 48-year-old private bank manager and his colleague, a cashier, were drowned to death on their way back home late on Friday night (September 13, 2024) after their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) got submerged in the waterlogged underpass in the Old Faridabad area.

The victims have been identified as Punyashray Sharma and Viraj Dwivedi (26.) Sharma was the manager at a private bank branch in Gurugram’s Sector 31 and Dwivedi was the cashier at the same branch. Dwivedi was a resident of Gurugram’s Sector 28.

Dwivedi had been going to drop Sharma at his Greater Faridabad Omaxe Height residence when their SUV got stuck inside an underpass flooded with water due to incessant rains for the past several hours.

Faridabad Police PRO Yash Pal said the police had put barricades near the underpass and directing the vehicles to take alternative route due to heavy waterlogging, but the duo did not pay heed to the police personnel warnings and insisted on going through the underpass. “The water in the underpass was around 10-11 feet deep causing their vehicle to submerge. One of the victims was pulled out around 30 minutes after the incident and declared brought dead at the hospital,” said Mr. Pal. The body of the second victim could be pulled out around 4 a.m.

