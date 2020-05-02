Delhi

Two policemen recover; one constable infected

Two police officers from Jahangirpuri, an assistant sub-inspector and a constable, who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from a hospital on Saturday. They were given a warm welcome at their police station.

Meanwhile, another constable tested positive for the virus on Saturday. He was also posted at the Jahangirpuri police station.

“The constable used to live in a barrack at the police station. His reports came on Friday. He has been admitted to a hospital here,” a senior officer said. Ten personnel from this police station have so far been infected.

