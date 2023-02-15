Two police personnel attacked, confined in Sadar Bazar house; four arrested

February 15, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

Two police personnel were allegedly locked up in a house and assaulted by six persons in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area. The two were visiting the house based on a distress call by a woman who claimed to have been thrown out by her husband.

According to the police, two men and two women — Burhan, Akhlaq , Aiysha and Haseena Bano — have been arrested, while two others — Ashfaq (previously involved in three criminal cases) and Afaque (previously involved in four criminal cases and currently out on parole) — are absconding.

A senior police officer said that a woman named Sophia had come to Sadar Bazar police station at 1.30 a.m. on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday with the complaint that her husband had thrown her out of her house.

When head constable Pawan and constable Mahipal went with the woman to her house to enquire about the matter, the six accused, who were present in the house, started misbehaving with the complainant in front of the police personnel, the officer added.

“Suddenly, Burhan closed the door of the house from inside, after which the other accused started talking rudely with the police personnel. When the police constables tried to pacify the accused, they started assaulting the two policemen with sticks,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Mr. Kalsi added that Burhan also snatched the phones of the police personnel when they tried to call the police station.

“The two were freed only after someone informed the police station about the incident, and reinforcements were dispatched to the spot,” the DCP said.