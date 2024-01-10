Two police inspectors killed in car crash

January 10, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - New Delhi

Two Delhi police inspectors were killed as their car rammed into a truck near the Kundli border in Haryana’s Sonipat, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Dinesh Beniwal and Ranbir Singh Chahal were going towards Sonipat for an official work in their personal car when the accident took place near the Pyau Maniyari area around 11.30 p.m. on Monday.

The car was being driven by Beniwal. “The truck driver suddenly applied breaks and Beniwal did not have enough time to halt his vehicle, which resulted in the crash,” said a police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the police said.

“The driver has been identified and we have formed teams to arrest him,” the police officer said. “We have also registered an FIR in connection with the incident under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code after Chahal’s relative Ram Kumar filed a police complaint,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said Chahal has been working with the Delhi police since 2008, when he joined as a sub-inspector. Chahal is survived by wife and two children.

Beniwal’s father works with the Delhi police and his younger brother is employed in the CISF. He is survived by wife and two children, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT