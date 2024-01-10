GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two police inspectors killed in car crash

January 10, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two Delhi police inspectors were killed as their car rammed into a truck near the Kundli border in Haryana’s Sonipat, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Dinesh Beniwal and Ranbir Singh Chahal were going towards Sonipat for an official work in their personal car when the accident took place near the Pyau Maniyari area around 11.30 p.m. on Monday.

The car was being driven by Beniwal. “The truck driver suddenly applied breaks and Beniwal did not have enough time to halt his vehicle, which resulted in the crash,” said a police officer.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the police said.

“The driver has been identified and we have formed teams to arrest him,” the police officer said. “We have also registered an FIR in connection with the incident under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code after Chahal’s relative Ram Kumar filed a police complaint,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said Chahal has been working with the Delhi police since 2008, when he joined as a sub-inspector. Chahal is survived by wife and two children.

Beniwal’s father works with the Delhi police and his younger brother is employed in the CISF. He is survived by wife and two children, the police said.

Related Topics

Delhi / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.