Two persons arrested for bike theft

NEW DELHI

04 September 2021 03:42 IST

30 motorcycles recovered from the accused, say police

Two persons have been arrested from Mewat for allegedly stealing two-wheelers, the police said on Friday. A total of 30 motorcycles have been recovered, they said.

DCP (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said the accused have been identified as Arshad alias Kallu (28) and Mushtfa alias Kippa (23) — both from Bharatpur.

On August 30, the police got information regarding two persons from Mewat who are involved in cases of bike theft. A trap was laid and the accused were arrested from near Peeragarhi in the afternoon.

It was revealed that the two have stolen over 50 bikes from Delhi and handed them over to Sajid, Imran, and Waheed of Sahsan village.

On their instance, three bikes from Mundka Industrial Area have been recovered. Subsequently, a raid was conducted at Sahsan village and 25 stolen vehicles were recovered from a godown. Receivers of the vehicles are said to be absconding.

During interrogation, the police said it was revealed that Arshad is the leader of the gang. This gang steals the vehicles from Delhi and Bharatpur and park them at secluded places and then give it to Imran and Wahid who then arrange local boys to drive the two-wheelers vehicles back to the village. They modify the stolen vehicles by forging engine numbers and chassis numbers. They then sell in Mewat’s local markets, Mr. Meena said.