Two persons arrested for beating man to death in Delhi

NEW DELHI

02 January 2021 00:55 IST

Victim had posted a video on social media abusing accused

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly beating a man to death in Rohini’s Prem Nagar as the victim had posted a video on social media abusing the accused, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said that the accused have been identified as Tinku Singh, who has eight criminal involvements, and Manish alias Stephanie who is involved in a theft case.

The police said that on Wednesday, they were informed over phone that a man was lying on the road near Panshali towards Begumpur Chowk. When the police reached the spot, they found a man lying with grave injury marks. He was shifted to Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared dead. The deceased was identified as Subhash, a resident of Begumpur.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said that when asked, his family members said they suspected a man identified as Gaurav.

During investigation, the police said, Subhash’s mother had told them that the victim had a heated argument with Gaurav over the phone. The police were also informed that Subhash had gone to Sunny Bazar with his friend Gagan to eat. Subhash then received a call from Stephanie who called him to a gaming parlour stating that a new video game had been instaled.

When Subhash and Gagan reached the parlour, Gaurav was already there with his acoomplices and pounced on Subhash. The accused later took him near Baljit Vihar where they beat him black and blue, the police said, adding that Gagan had fled from the spot scared. The accused dumped his body near Sector 32 Rohini.

After the arrest of Gaurav’s accomplices Tinku and Stephanie, the accused told the police that Subhash and Gaurav were both bad characters of the area and were friends earlier but parted ways later.

“The matter escalated when Subhash posted a video on social media abusing Gaurav,” Mr. Mishra said.