Two people, including woman, held for snatching

A 20-year-old man, along with his woman accomplice, was arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a woman while she was waiting for an e-rickshaw near a mall in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri, the police said on Monday.
The accused duo, Sidharth Malhotra, a resident of Uttam Nagar, and his accomplice Simran, a resident of Bindapur, are known as “Bunty-Bubli”, they said.
With their arrest, the police claimed to have worked out two cases, including snatching.
The matter was reported by a woman on Sunday. The woman was waiting for an e-rickshaw near a mall in Vikaspuri on February 26 when two people on a motorcycle suddenly arrived and the woman, who was a pillion rider, snatched her mobile phone and fled, the police said.
With the help of the victim, the police team minutely inspected the crime scene and following inputs from their sources, the team intercepted both the accused with their motorcycle near Dhauli Pyau when they were again out to commit snatching, said Urvija Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).
Both the accused have been arrested and the snatched mobile phone was recovered from them.
