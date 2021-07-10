Two passers-by killed in firing

NEW DELHI

10 July 2021 00:52 IST

3 teams working to nab accused; multiple angles being probed

Two passers-by were killed when assailants shot multiple rounds at a nursing home owner in North Delhi’s Bara Hindu Rao area on Thursday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said that one of the deceased has been identified as Sanjay Rajput (30), a resident of Teliwada, and another is yet to be identified. Raids are being conducted since Thursday night to nab the accused.

Complainant Naeem Ahmed, who runs Sanjeeda Nursing Home near the hospital, said that on Thursday night around 8.30 p.m., a man in black t-shirt entered the clinic and asked him if COVID-19 vaccination was administered there. “I told him we are not doing it and he can get vaccinated at a dispensary nearby or at BHR Hospital. The man left,” he said.

A while later, Mr. Naeem and his nephew were driving back home in their car and had reached Filmistan Road when a man came in front of their car. “I thought he was a robber or snatcher and I told him to get aside but he didn’t. My nephew then told me that it was the same man who had earlier visited the nursing home asking for vaccination. In no time, three more men came. They were all caught by the public,” the complainant said.

Fled for cover

Mr. Naeem said that he dropped the accused a few meters ahead. Suddenly, the men started firing, the complainant said, adding that he and his nephew then fled for cover in different directions. “I fled to a godown and my nephew to the other side. They chased my nephew. Thankfully, we got saved but two others got shot. They both died,” Mr. Naeem said.

According to Mr. Naeem, at least three-four rounds were fired by the accused. The complainant claimed that he had no idea who the accused were but can identify them. Police said that a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC has been registered and three teams are working to nab the accused.

Property dispute

“During investigation, it has been revealed that that there was a property dispute going on with Mr. Naeem as one party. The case is being investigated from multiple angles,” a senior police officer said.

Deceased Sanjay’s family, who had come at Sabzi Mandi mortuary to claim the body, said his mother had passed away in 2007 in Bulandshahr after which he and his brother Raju started living with their aunts.

On Thursday night, Sanjay who used to clean cars for a living and was unmarried, was walking around when he received the bullet injury.