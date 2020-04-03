Two nurses test positive for COVID-19

Two nurses of the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) have tested positive for COVID-19, the Delhi government said on Friday. The DSCI was shutdown on Wednesday and was sanitised after a doctor working at the institute tested positive for COVID-19.

“A senior resident from DSCI tested positive. His brother had come back from the U.K. a few days back and had met him. We are looking into the reason behind his case,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said.

Meanwhile, the government has announced that OPD services at LNJP Hospital and GB Pant Hospital will be closed from Saturday, but emergency services of both hospitals will function. Both these hospitals are among the five facilities in Delhi designated for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The Trauma Centre at RML Hospital will function as a dedicated COVID-19 isolation ward while the Safdarjung Hospital’s super specialty block has been converted into a state-of-the-art isolation management centre, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.