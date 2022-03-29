Two new judges sworn in at Delhi HC; strength rises to 35

March 29, 2022 01:49 IST

SC Collegium had approved proposal for their elevation

Two new judges of the Delhi High Court were sworn in on Monday, taking the working strength of the court to 35, against a sanctioned strength of 60.

Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office to Justice Poonam A. Bamba and Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who were appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court earlier this month.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the court of Chief Justice in the presence of other High Court judges, lawyers and family members of the newly sworn-in judges.

The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on February 1, had approved the proposal for elevation of Justices Bamba and Sharma, who were serving as judicial officers in the Delhi High Court.

The new appointments take the number of judges in the High Court to 35, which includes nine women judges.