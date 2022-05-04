Two nabbed for murder of 77-year-old builder

Two persons, including a juvenile, were apprehended in the case of the killing of a 77-year-old builder in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area on Sunday, police officers said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that based on the investigations, one of the accused, a 16-year-old boy, was found to have parked his motorcycle near the house of the victim, Ram Kishore Agrawal. The accused subsequently took a metro from the Civil Lines station.

The police said that over a 100 CCTV cameras were scanned to trace the route taken by the accused before and after the incident took place.

“The juvenile would travel in a metro frequently using his smart card, so we alerted the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation [DMRC] officials to trace him,” a senior police officer said.

The police said on Tuesday the accused was apprehended when he swiped his smart card at Rajiv Chowk metro station.

On May 1, Mr. Agarwal was found lying on the bed with knife injuries, following which, he was later taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said that some cardboard boxes containing cash were found to be missing from the room and the police suspect the motive behind the incident to be that of a robbery.