Two multimodal transit hubs part of New Delhi Rly Station redevelopment

New Delhi

25 June 2021 23:14 IST

Traffic decongestion and parking topics discussed at meet

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday chaired the fourth meeting related to the proposed redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station along the lines of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as part of a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

Apart from solving a significant issue related to public transportation — 1,400 buses plying on 46 routes daily but without a single bus terminal in its vicinity — two multimodal transit hubs and an underground tunnel housing an Automated People Mover (APM) replete with travelators and electric vehicles are part of the proposal which The Hindu has accessed.

Four-year project

The project will, over the next four years, seek to redesign the largest and second-busiest railway station in the country with a daily footfall of approximately 4.5 lakh passengers, both from without and within, according to a senior government official.

“Status of the project including grant of NOCs by various departments and preparation of influence zone plans was reviewed,” Mr. Baijal tweeted.

According to Raj Niwas, several key components of the project including decongestion of traffic in the area, linking of greens for improved pedestrian experience, parking management and incorporation of adequate facilities for differently-abled persons were discussed during the meeting.

Proactive measures

While appreciating the progress, the departments were advised to proactively facilitate the approvals for timely implementation of the project, Raj Niwas said.

As The Hindu reported on December 10, 2020, the project will see the height of the station being increased to 70 metres, the construction of twin towers 40 metres high, a hangar for trains, the creation of a passengers’ lounge similar to the airport, an underground parking for 2,000 vehicles and 40 buses in addition to a commercial area.