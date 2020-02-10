Two M.P. men arrested for supplying illegal weapons

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested two persons for allegedly supplying illegal weapons to criminals based in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Santoshi (50) and Pritam Singh (20), both residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district. They were arrested on Friday, they said. Eleven semi-automatic pistols and 10 single shot pistols with 50 live cartridges were recovered from the accused, the police said, adding that these were brought to the national capital to be supplied to criminals in Delhi and NCR.

“Santoshi and Pritam were apprehended from near Dilshad Garden Metro Station on Friday after a police team received information that two men were coming to deliver a consignment to criminals,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah said.

A few years ago, Santoshi was arrested after he got into a scuffle with someone and was lodged in Morena jail. In the prison, he came in contact with illegal firearms suppliers. Later, he started procuring illegal arms from them for supplying to criminals , the DCP said.

The accused would primarily source weapons from Aligarh. He used to buy .32 bore pistols for ₹7,000- ₹8,000 each and single shot pistols for ₹2,000- ₹3,000. He would sell the .32 bore and single shot pistols for ₹20,000-₹25,000 and ₹4,000-₹5,000, respectively, he added.

Santoshi has been supplying arms and ammunition to criminals for the last four years. Previously, he was arrested in three cases under the Arms Act, Mr. Kushwah said. Pritam came in contact with Santoshi three months ago. He has been working with Santoshi to earn quick money, he said.