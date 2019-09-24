Two motorbike-borne men snatch scribe’s phone in CR Park; manhunt on

A journalist was injured when two motorcycle-borne men snatched her mobile phone in south Delhi, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday at 6 p.m. when Joymala Bagchi, an employee of a TV news agency, was heading towards home in an autorickshaw in Chittaranjan Park (CR), they said.

She alleged that two men came on a motorcycle and snatched her mobile phone when she fell from the three-wheeler.

The accused then sped off, the police said.

An Emergency Response Vehicle patrolling in the area reached the spot and took the injured woman to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said a first information report under Indian Penal Code Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) has been registered at CR Park police station.

CCTV footage

“We have formed a team to identify the snatchers. We are also looking for CCTV footage installed on the route taken by the accused,” Mr. Thakur added.

The doctors said Ms. Bagchi suffered a fracture in her jaw and got stitches on her chin. She has also injured her hand in the incident.

On the other hand, the police said there is a downward trend in snatching cases in the city.

Till September 15, 4,516 cases of snatching have been registered, which is 4.06% less as compared to 2018.

Measures taken

“We instal barricades and put pickets at locations, which are crime-prone. We keep a track on the activities of criminals who have recently come out on bail,” said a senior officer.