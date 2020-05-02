Two more policemen test positive

Two more policemen posted with the Delhi Police Crime Branch who allegedly visited a Nizamuddin centre here have tested positive for COVID-19, the police said on Friday. The policemen had visited the building for investigation purpose, they said.

The police said around 15 Crime Branch staff who came in contact with one of the policemen have been advised home quarantine after he was tested positive for the virus.

A case has been registered against Maulana Saad of the Nizamuddin headquarters of the centre under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and IPC for allegedly violating government orders as regards the management of the centre.